‘This Is Obscene:’ Rose McGowan Slams Kamala Harris Joining Bill Clinton for Event on Empowering Women

Actress Rose McGowan has slammed Vice President Kamala Harris over a planned speaking engagement with Bill Clinton on the subject of empowering women and girls.

Harris and Clinton are scheduled to speak Friday on the “impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world,” according to a press release from the Clinton Foundation.

The talk is part of a series of public events this week featuring Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as their daughter Chelsea, in conjunction with Howard University.

Rose McGowan called the Kamala Harris-Bill Clinton event “obscene,” noting that the former president has been seen on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

“This is obscene @KamalaHarris. You speaking with Bill Clinton about empowering women & girls is disgusting,” McGowan tweeted. “Have you no soul? Have you no ethics? Ask him about being on an island of human trafficking victims 27 times. You are showing us exactly who you are.”

Bill Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice over his sexual relationship with then White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The former president has also been accused of rape and sexual assault by a number of women, including Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey.

Rose McGowan has repeatedly condemned Democrats and the mainstream media for protecting the Clintons and President Joe Biden against sexual misconduct accusations.

You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

The former Charmed actress alleges she was raped by Harvey Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

