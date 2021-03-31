Video: Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Claims Ex-Girlfriend Attacked Him with a Knife

Actor Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks accused his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker, of violence during a January altercation, according to a video released Wednesday.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Hanks repeatedly accuses Parker of attacking him with a knife, which she denies. At some point in the video, Hanks appears on camera with a bloody forehead, but the video does not show how he obtained the injury.

“You’re threatening me with a knife? You’re threatening me with a knife?” Hanks can be heard saying to Parker, who is holding a pot, and then appears to swipe at the camera, causing it to go out of focus.

Hanks then turns the camera toward himself to show off his bloody forehead.

“[She] just attacked me with a knife,” Hanks says, to which Parker immediately reacts, “No, I didn’t.”

“This bitch just attacked me with a knife,” Hands insists.

Parker then turns to several people who appear to be in the house witnessing the entire ordeal and asks them, “Did I attack him with a knife?”

“Not at all,” one individual can be heard saying off-camera.

“Not at all,” Parker reiterates.

“You pushed her,” the individual adds.

“You pushed me,” Parker echoes.

Hanks then begins laughing, adding, “Wow, you’re trying to flip the story. She just attacked me with a knife.”

The video then cuts to Hanks — who appears to still have a bloody forehead — as he walks outside and talks to the camera.

“She’s mad because I caught her stealing — stealing my money, taking my credit cards, and charging her rent to them, and other shit like that,” he says to the camera.

The incident occurred in January at Hanks’ house in Sugarland, Texas, according to TMZ, which added that Parker is also alleging violence on Hanks’ part — between October 2020 and January 2021 — and has acquired a temporary restraining order against him.

Parker also alleges that Hanks told her no one will believe her claims, because she is “just a ghetto black bitch,” and he is “Chet Hanks.”

Hanks has recently filed a lawsuit against Parker with regards to the January bloody face incident, TMZ reports. He is suing his ex for assault and battery, theft, and return of the money he accuses her of stealing.

The report adds that Parker’s version of the January incident is different. She says in documents that she went to Hanks’ house to get her stuff with movers in tow, and he began antagonizing her.

Hanks, however, says Parker arrived at his house that day with three men — one of whom he claims flashed a gun at him.

Parker says Hanks grabbed a knife in a threatening way, so she grabbed a pot in self-defense and swung it. She also claims he chased her out of the house and onto the street, where he allegedly attacked her out in the open before others came to her aid.

Parker’s attorney, D’Angelo Lowe, told TMZ that Parker is currently under a doctor’s care and that she has tried to serve Hanks to no avail. She has also reportedly attempted to reach out to his parents — Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson — regarding the temporary restraining order she’s trying to make permanent.

Hank’s attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ that the day after Hanks confronted Parker about stealing his money, Parker “was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun,” before “she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed.”

“It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional,” Singer added.

