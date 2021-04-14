Rosanna Arquette: The ‘R’ in Republican Stands for ‘Racist’

Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette is once again attempting to smear the Republican Party members as bigots, saying the ‘R’ stands for “racist.”

Rosanna Arquette tweeted her insult to the GOP on Wednesday. The Desperately Seeking Susan star also expressed support for screening potential police recruits for racism.

The R in Republican Party stands for RACIST — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 14, 2021

No. But they should — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 13, 2021

It remains unclear what prompted Arquette’s latest accusation against the GOP. The actress was one of many Hollywood stars who condemned Georgia’s new voter integrity law, which left-wing celebrities have decried as “racist” and a form of “voter suppression.”

In a tweet last month, Arquette called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) a racist and a KKK member, using the hashtag #BrianKKKempIsRacist.

Arquette’s new accusation against the GOP comes a day after Hollywood director Rob Reiner claimed the Republican Party stands “for nothing except white nationalism.”

The Republicans are Secessionists. They stand for nothing except White Nationalism. They refuse to govern. We continue to fight the Civil War. Democrats will have to use all their power to hold our Country together. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 13, 2021

In March, Arquette claimed that “Nazi White supremacists” are hiding in plain sight in American institutions as “governors, people in Congress, our police force, military, in entertainment news.”

Kkk spent years hiding behind their hoods. Now they are front center for the world to see. Nazi White supremacists are many governors , people in Congress ,our police force , military ,in entertainment news . We see you and you won’t get away with it. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) March 26, 2021

Last year, Arquette equated the GOP with “Nazi gestapo,” saying “they blindly follow their insane unhinged leader a commit crimes against humanity.” It remains unclear to what alleged crimes the actress was referring.

The Gop are Nazi gestapo they blindly follow their insane unhinged leader and commit crimes against humanity. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 17, 2020

