Kelly Osbourne: ‘I Say F*ck Cancel Culture’

Reality television star Kelly Osbourne is over cancel culture, emphasizing the importance of education rather than cancellation following her mother Sharon Osbourne’s departure from the hit CBS show The Talk over a controversial discussion on race, Meghan Markle, and Piers Morgan.

“I didn’t know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough,” the 36-year-old Osbourne said in an interview with Extra. “It’s not, it’s actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don’t be afraid to make a mistake.”

“Everybody’s so afraid of cancel culture,” she continued, bluntly stating, “I say, fuck cancel culture. It’s all about counsel culture.”

“Educate people, teach people,” she continued, emphasizing the impact of a “gentle nudge in the right direction.” That, she said, is “so much better than a public execution.”

The former Fashion Police panelist spoke to the magazine following Sharon Osbourne’s official departure from The Talk following backlash over her defense of Piers Morgan during a heated discussion with co-host Sheryl Underwood. While Kelly did not speak about her mother specifically, cancel culture certainly played a part in Sharon Osbourne’s departure from the show.

Sharon Osbourne, at the time, defended Piers Morgan after he questioned the claims of racism Markle made during an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“What would you say to people who may feel that, while you’re standing by your friend, it appears that you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?” her co-host Sheryl Underwood asked.