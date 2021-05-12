Ellen DeGeneres Ending Her Show After Workplace Misconduct Scandal, Plummeting Ratings

Talk show queen Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly planning to end her long-running daytime show next season as she deals with plummeting ratings and continued fallout from her show’s workplace misconduct scandal. The Hollywood Reporter said DeGeneres will exit at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The outlet said DeGeneres is expected to make the official announcement on Wednesday’s show when she is expected to sit down with Oprah Winfrey.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, The Ellen DeGeneres Show was hit by accusations of workplace misconduct, with several former employees accusing senior management of bullying behavior and sexual misconduct. DeGeneres herself wasn’t accused of anything, though some say she tolerated the toxic atmosphere.

The story is developing and will be updated.