Kathy Griffin Suggests AOC Isn’t American: She Represents ‘Americans Better than We Represent Ourselves’

Comedian Kathy Griffin tried to praise Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in a tweet on Wednesday but only ended up insulting the congresswoman by suggesting she isn’t a real American.

Kathy Griffin praised Ocasio-Cortez for tweeting about her grandmother’s impoverished living conditions in Puerto Rico. But Griffin’s tweet struck a tone-deaf note by implying Ocasio-Cortez isn’t really American. “You represent Americans better than we represent ourselves,” Griffin wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York and is an American citizen. The U.S. Constitution requires members of the House to have been citizens for at least seven years.

Thank you for continuing to do a great job. You represent Americans better than we represent ourselves. 🙏❤️🙏 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 2, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, Ocasio-Cortez has received backlash for sharing photos of her grandmother’s home in Puerto Rico, with some pointing out that the congresswoman — who has supported socialism — leads a relatively lavish lifestyle that includes a Tesla automobile.

Florida Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer said, “Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments. If your grandmother is living poor that’s because you don’t help her out.”

In her tweet, Ocasio-Cortez accused former President Donald Trump of blocking aid to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Trump has stated that Puerto Rico’s “corrupt” leaders were the ones who botched the island’s disaster relief.

In 2017, Kathy Griffin posted an image of herself holding a mock severed head of Donald Trump. The stunt led to CNN firing the comedian from its annual New Year’s Eve broadcast.

