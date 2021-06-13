June 13 (UPI) — Famed character actor Ned Beatty has died at the age of 83, his manager announced Sunday.

Variety and TMZ were among the first media outlets to confirm the news.

The Kentucky-born actor died of natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his loved ones.

Beatty was best known for his roles in the original Superman film franchise, as well as in the big-screen dramas Deliverance, All the President’s Men, and Network, and the sitcom Roseanne.

His other film credits include Silver Streak, Back to School, Nashville, The Big Easy, The Toy, 1941, Captain America, Rudy, White Lightning, Prelude to a Kiss, Hear My Song, Restless Natives, Life, Shooter, Charlie Wilson’s War, Rango, and Toy Story 3.

Among his memorable TV appearances were Law & Order, The Boys, Highway to Heaven, The Rockford Files, M*A*S*H*, Homicide: Life on the Street, CSI, and Murder, She Wrote.

On Broadway, he appeared in the original 1968 production of The Great White Hope, opposite James Earl Jones and Jane Alexander, and the 2003 revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, with Ashley Judd and Jason Patric.

Beatty is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson, and eight children.