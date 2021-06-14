CW’s Woke ‘Batwoman’ Suggests Black People Are Shot by Police ‘For No Reason’

The CW’s Batwoman TV series suggested that police officers of indiscriminately gunning down black people “for no reason.”

The ultra-woke superhero series set in what has become known as the DC Arrowverse on the CW Network has pushed its left-wing values since the first season when actress Ruby Rose was hired to play Kate Kane, aka Batwoman. Rose quit the series, though, and for season two the showrunners brought in Javicia Leslie to play the new lesbian Batwoman, Ryan Wilder.

During the June 13 episode, the police became a target for attack in Gotham after Batwoman’s tech guy, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), was shot and nearly killed by an agent of a private security company named CROWS — a company that has nearly replaced the Gotham Police Dept.

Fox was not killed by the CROWS agent but he is embittered. As Batwoman spoke with him about the shooting, Fox, who is black, says he doesn’t know why he would want to have survived the shooting only to be forced to live in a world “where we get shot for no reason.”

Fox described what happened when he was shot, Newsbusters reported:

“When I was under, I saw my dad, and, I mean, he was right there. Why the hell would I want to live in a world where we get shot for no reason, where the gunmen get out of jail free so it’s not a matter of if there’s another bullet coming, it’s when? Why would I go through it when I can be with my dad again? I got to get back to my game.”

Watch below:

Of course, the actual statistics do not show that black Americans are being indiscriminately shot down by America’s police officers. The data show that less than 50 unarmed black men are killed by police annually across the country despite that police encounter the public more than three million times each year. There is no statistical basis for the claim that black men are being murdered with impunity by police.

Despite the facts, several network TV series including Magnum P.I., This is Us, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago PD, SWAT, The Good Doctor, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist all debuted this year with woke plots featuring anti-police themes, racism, and violence.

Law & Order: SVU, for example, started its season with series star Ice-T — who plays a New York Police detective — speaking about how black people can’t trust the police. And on NBC, Chicago PD depicted a black officer framed by dozens of racist white cops. On S.W.A.T., series star Shemar Moore’s character was shown being lectured about bad cops in L.A.

