Rapper Polo G Arrested for Attacking Police After Album Release Party

The Rapper Polo G was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Saturday and charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and several other counts.

Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was arrested by Miami police officers after launching into a violent rage during a traffic stop. The rapper was intending his album release party before his arrest, according to PageSix.

The 22-year-old rapper allegedly got belligerent after being pulled over for an undisclosed traffic violation, less than an hour after he left an album replace party for his latest release, Hall of Fame.

According to a Miami Police Department report, Polo G fought while being handcuffed and struck the arresting officer several times. Police body camera footage was recovered but has not yet been made public.

The police department also noted in a statement that the bodycam footage will be carefully reviewed. Department spokesman Michael Vega also reported that officers have received death threats since Polo G’s arrest.

The rapper alleged on Twitter that the Miami police were targeting him since he deplanned from his flight from Chicago ahead of the release party.

“1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet,” he wrote on Saturday, adding, “They playin foul in Miami & dat shit been like that for a minute.”

1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet….. — Polo.Gὁ (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

They playin foul in Miami & dat shit been like that for a minute — Polo.Gὁ (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

In April, his latest single, “Rapstar,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

