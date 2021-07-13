Left Triggered over Video Apparently Showing Mel Gibson Saluting Donald Trump at UFC Match

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Mel Gibson attends the "Blood Father" photocall during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
David Ng

A viral video apparently showing Mel Gibson saluting former President Donald Trump at Saturday’s UFC match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor has set off a mass triggering event, with prominent left-wing personalities and political influencers condemning the Oscar-winning Braveheart star for his public display of respect.

The video appears to show Mel Gibson performing a military-style salute to Trump from within a large crowd of people that had gathered to watch the former president enter the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A representative for Gibson didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation from Breitbart News.

Watch below:

Mel Gibson was one of several celebrities who attended Saturday’s match. Other stars in attendance included Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The Passion of the Christ director has never publicly endorsed Trump and has mostly avoided discussing politics throughout his career. But that hasn’t stopped prominent voices on the left from hurling insults at the Lethal Weapon and The Patriot star.

Left-wing agitator Majid Padellan — better known as Brooklyn Dad Defiant — tweeted, “Rest in hell to his dead career.”

Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, expressed her thinly veiled disgust.

Journalist David Leavitt called both Trump and Gibson “Nazis.”

Former NBCUniversal executive-turned-Twitter troll Mike Sington tweeted, “Scum of the earth salutes scum of the earth.”

Tech investor Jason Calacanis joked that he thought “for sure [Gibson] would have used his preferred Nazi salute.”

Left-wing pastor John Pavlovitz claimed “Mel Gibson is who we thought he was.”

Gun control activist Shannon Watts tweeted, “There is no such thing as cancel culture if Mel Gibson isn’t cancelled by now.”

Left-wing singer Ricky Davila called Gibson a “racist trashy antisemitic drunkard.” He added: “White supremacists are always fond of their Klan leader.”

Actor-comedian John Fugelsang made a strange allusion to The Passion of the Christ.

Left-wing activist Claude Taylor tweeted sarcastically, “How not shocking.”

