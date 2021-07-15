The Foo Fighters planned stage return in Los Angeles this weekend has been postponed after an organization member tested positive for coronavirus.

The rock band announced news of the postponement on their Twitter page on Wednesday.

Important information about the July 17th Forum show. pic.twitter.com/9EwtDorRDx — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 15, 2021

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date,” the statement reads.

The band assured fans the new date of the concert will be announced “shortly” and tickets already purchased for July 17 will be “honored for the new date.”