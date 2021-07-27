Tim Allen Jokes About ‘Government Agents Policing Comedy’ as He Returns to Standup

Toy Story and Last Man Standing star Tim Allen, who has lamented the dominance of the “thought police” and the impact they have had on comedy, joked about government agents policing his performance as he headed to Michigan for two sold-out shows after being off stage for over a year.

“Doing a river trip here in Pennsylvania. Heading to Michigan next for two sold out stand up performances at the Traverse City Opera House,” the Home Improvement star said. “Very nervous as I have been off stage for over a year. Wonder if government agents will be policing comedy from the back of the house.”

This is far from the first time The Santa Clause star has spoken out about cancel culture and the left-wing mob’s attempts to silence opposition.

“I like to mess around because I’ve been a standup fiery comic for 30 years. And I like pissing people off, and I said there’s nothing, especially in this area, that pisses people off more than a very funny conservative,” Allen told Indie Wire in a 2018 interview. “A smart, funny conservative that takes shots and is certainly self-effacing.”

“The left-wing point of view is so pervasive that they don’t even realize it’s a point of view. It is just a point of view. I think this character likes that, he likes to have another point of view,” he said of his Last Man Standing character.

Notably, Allen’s top-rated sitcom thrived despite a network jump after ABC dumped the popular show in 2017. Fox picked it up the following year, and the comedian continued to take jabs at the left, even using an episode to school former Democrat presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren about the dangers of socialism.

“Liberals have a very small window of sense of humor about themselves, so I love poking at it,” he added in the Indie Wire interview.

In a 2019 interview on ABC’s The View, Allen discussed how standup has changed over the years due to political correctness, making the comedy more difficult.

“What I got to do sometimes is explain — which I hate — in big arenas, that this is a thought police thing, and I do not like it. But when I use these words, this is my intent behind those words,” he said, prompting even left-wing host Joy Behar to note that “PC culture” is making comedy “really hard.”

Other comedians have joined Allen in blasting political correctness in comedy, including Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle.