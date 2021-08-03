Meet the ‘Cuomosexual’ Hollywood Elites Who Were ‘In Love’ With Accused Sexual Harasser Andrew Cuomo

“Cuomosexual” Hollywood elites woke up to a cold shower Tuesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced that her investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) found the politician sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of both federal and state law.

The harassment included “unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and [making] inappropriate comments.” In one instance, an executive assistant said Cuomo reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast. In all, the investigation concluded Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, including nine current or former state employees.

At the height of last year’s coronavirus pandemic, numerous Hollywood celebrities voiced their enthusiastic support for Cuomo and his daily press briefings, with some including comedian Chelsea Handler going as far as to declare their carnal lust for the Democratic politician.

The entertainment industry even awarded him with an International Emmy Award for his daily televised briefings.

Since then, celebrities have gone radio silent on Cuomo as he has become engulfed in not only sexual harassment accusations but also the nursing home scandal in which he ordered elder care facilities to accept residents who had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

In addition, a top Cuomo aide revealed that the administration withheld crucial data on nursing home deaths.

Many celebrities still haven’t deleted their social media posts in praise of Cuomo.

Chelsea Handler was the governor’s biggest Hollywood cheerleader. In a Vogue letter, titled “Dear Andrew Cuomo, I Want To Be Your First Lady,” Handler heaped praise on the New York governor for “being a leader at a time when so many of us were desperately looking for one.” She also posted a video in which she declared her lust for Cuomo.

“Getting ready for my boyfriend to come on TV,” she enthused. “I’m pretty hot for Andrew Cuomo, not going to lie about that… I mean, could Andrew Cuomo be any hotter?”

What’s been the nicest thing about self-quarantining? Getting to know @NYGovCuomo and all his goodness. I decided to put my thoughts on paper. You can read it on @voguemagazine. pic.twitter.com/c3gqta9UIh — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 31, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres declared her love for Cuomo in an April episode of her show. “Can I say that I am a Cuomosexual?” she said. “We know that that’s going around, that people are saying they’re Cuomosexuals?”

The governor replied: “Yeah, I think that’s a good thing.”

Watch below:

Cher also declared her Cuomosexuality, tweeting last year: “I’m in love with Andrew Cuomo.”

I’m in Love With Andrew Cuomo 💋

“ANDY”🎶 — Cher (@cher) April 15, 2020

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she had a crush on Cuomo in an episode of her Facebook Watch series. Red Table Talk last year.

“My celebrity crush right now is Governor [Andrew] Cuomo,” she reportedly said. “I don’t miss a press conference. When Cuomo’s on, I’m like ‘Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.’”

Comedian Sarah Silverman also declared her Cuomosexuality, telling Chelsea Handler that “you got competish.”

I really hope @NYGovCuomo sees this awesome @RandyRainbow video from one great New Yorker to another (@chelseahandler you got competish) https://t.co/nms03dutck — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 6, 2020

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also came out as a Cuomosexual during an appearance on Ellen in April last year.

Watch below:

But unlike other Hollywood elites, Noah has since revised his opinion on Cuomo, saying on an episode of The Daily Show that “right now things are looking pretty bad” for the governor.

“I’ll tell you, all those people who praised Cuomo so highly last year, those people really don’t look so smart now,” Noah said, jokingly referring to himself.

International Emmy Awards

Several celebrities also appeared during the International Emmys broadcast last year to praise Cuomo. They included Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, and filmmaker Spike Lee.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com