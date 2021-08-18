Alyssa Milano in Car Accident After Her Uncle Suffered Heart Attack While Driving

Alyssa Milano attends the premiere of "Bombshell" at Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Aug. 18 (UPI) — Alyssa Milano and her uncle Mitchell J. Carp were involved in a car accident that took place on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

Milano, 48, was a passenger in the car when Carp, 63, suffered a medical issue and became unconscious on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol said according to People magazine.

CNN confirmed the accident.

The car, a Ford Edge SUV, then hit a black SUV after it drifted between lanes. The black SUV fled the scene.

The actress received assistance from a driver who helped bring the Ford Edge to a stop.

TMZ reported that Milano performed CPR on her uncle until first responders arrived. The status of Carp is unknown after he was transported to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Milano was uninjured from the crash and was picked up by her husband David Bugliari.

