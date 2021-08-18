Alyssa Milano in Car Accident After Her Uncle Suffered Heart Attack While Driving

Aug. 18 (UPI) — Alyssa Milano and her uncle Mitchell J. Carp were involved in a car accident that took place on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles.

Milano, 48, was a passenger in the car when Carp, 63, suffered a medical issue and became unconscious on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol said according to People magazine.

CNN confirmed the accident.

The car, a Ford Edge SUV, then hit a black SUV after it drifted between lanes. The black SUV fled the scene.

The actress received assistance from a driver who helped bring the Ford Edge to a stop.

I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me. (2/5) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2021

Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover. (3/5) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2021

Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact. (5/5) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2021

TMZ reported that Milano performed CPR on her uncle until first responders arrived. The status of Carp is unknown after he was transported to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Milano was uninjured from the crash and was picked up by her husband David Bugliari.