KISS Concert Canceled After Fully Vaccinated Paul Stanley Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(UPI) — KISS frontman Paul Stanley has announced the rock band was forced to cancel its planned show in Pennsylvania Thursday night because he tested positive for COVID-19.

“KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID,” the musicians said in a statement.

“More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at every show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

KISS is the midst of what it is calling its End of the Road world tour.