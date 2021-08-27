KISS Concert Canceled After Fully Vaccinated Paul Stanley Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(UPI) — KISS frontman Paul Stanley has announced the rock band was forced to cancel its planned show in Pennsylvania Thursday night because he tested positive for COVID-19.
“KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID,” the musicians said in a statement.
Here You Go!
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021
“More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at every show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”
KISS is the midst of what it is calling its End of the Road world tour.
