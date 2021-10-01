Golden Globes Group Adds 21 Members After Race and Corruption Scandals

Oct. 1 (UPI) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is welcoming 21 new members amid its ongoing “commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

The organization, which presents the Golden Globe Awards, said Friday that the incoming class of members is the largest and most diverse in its 78-year history.

Among the new members, 48% identify as women, 29% identify as Black, 24% identify as Asian, 29% identify as Latinx and 19% identify as Middle Eastern/North African.

“We are thrilled to welcome these new members into our family,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said. “We are building a new organization, one that is not focused on fulfilling quotas, but instead has diversity and inclusion at its core, has ethical conduct as the norm, and has people of color involved in every aspect of the Association — from membership to executive leadership. That is how we’re growing an inclusive environment, and for us to make this much progress in six months is a testament to our membership and our dedication to building something better.”

We're proud to announce the largest incoming class in the history of HFPA. The new crop of members is the largest & most diverse in our 78-year history. We look forward to collaborating w/ our new members for a brighter & more inclusive future. Learn more: https://t.co/9nhHr6XxTn pic.twitter.com/UWjnG2pG93 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) October 1, 2021

The new members will have immediate voting rights for the Golden Globes and will be able to immediately join HFPA committees.

“As a committee, we’re proud of this first class we’ve invited to join the reimagined HFPA. They’re a group of well-respected journalists from around the world who will bring a variety of unique perspectives to this organization,” credential committee member Tre’vell Anderson said.

“That said, we recognize that this is just a first step in a long process, and as a committee, we’re excited to build upon our work in the weeks, months and years to come to continue creating a more inclusive and supportive collective,” Anderson added.

HFPA said it anticipates a similar-size class in 2022.

We’re proud to announce the largest incoming class in the history of HFPA. The new crop of members is the largest & most diverse in our 78-year history. We look forward to collaborating w/ our new members for a brighter & more inclusive future.

In March, HFPA announced plans for “transformational change” within the organization following criticism over its lack of diversity. The organization later pledged to have at least 13% of its members be Black.