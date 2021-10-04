Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke of Groping Her Breasts on ‘Blurred Lines’ Set

Model Emily Ratajkowski is accusing singer Robin Thicke of groping her bare breasts on the set of the music video for his 2013 song, “Blurred Lines,” stating, “I was nothing more than the hired mannequin.”

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” Ratajkowski said, according to a report by the Sunday Times. “I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.”

Ratajkowski describes the alleged incident that transpired on the set of the music video — which was shot using an all-female team — in her upcoming book, “My Body,” set to be published next month.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses,” the model continued. “My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?'”

“With that one gesture, Robin Thicke had reminded everyone on set that we women weren’t actually in charge,” she wrote. “I didn’t have any real power as the naked girl dancing around in his music video. I was nothing more than the hired mannequin.”

Ratajkowski also claimed that Thicke was “a little drunk,” and “didn’t seem to be enjoying himself in the same way” on set.

Diane Martel, who directed the video, told the Sunday Times, “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile.”

“I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the fuck are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!'” Martel said of her reaction, adding that after that, Thicke expressed remorse.

“Robin sheepishly apologized — as if he knew it was wrong without understanding how it might have felt for Emily,” the director said.

After the director proclaimed that the video shoot was “over,” Ratajkowski “was very professional and said we could go on,” Martel added.

“We kept on and Emily was phenomenal,” the director said. “She’s really the star of the video. She’s fully mocking him and the male gaze with her beautiful shape and ferocious energy.”

Ratajkowski reportedly said she hasn’t acknowledged the incident since it happened — until she realized Thicke had blocked her on Instagram.

