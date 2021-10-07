Country music star Dolly Parton and her businesses have raised $700,000 to help victims of the recent flooding in central Tennessee.

She and her Smoky Mountain businesses gave the funds to the United Way of Humphreys County, the organization chosen by her friend, Loretta Lynn, Fox 17 reported Wednesday.

“I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery,” Parton commented.

“Loretta and her people helped us out so much following the wildfires in 2016 that I just knew we had to do something to help them. They have our prayers and our thoughts as they go through this time,” she added.

Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, and Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud joined forces to gather the money for the flood victims.

A historic amount of rain fell over Humphreys County on August 21. The floodwaters caused extensive damage to Lynn’s ranch, and she lost Wayne Spears, her friend and ranch foreman, that day.

Video footage showed the devastation the floodwaters left behind in the area:

Meanwhile, Lynn’s benefit concert in Nashville brought in almost $1 million for flood relief efforts.

LORETTA LYNN’S FLOOD RELIEF EFFORTS APPROACH $1 MILLION RAISED FOR HUMPHREYS COUNTYLoretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown… Posted by Tayla Lynn on Thursday, September 16, 2021

According to officials, 20 people lost their lives in Humphreys County and numerous homes and businesses were severely damaged or destroyed.

In a Facebook post on September 24, Lynn praised Parton for helping the community get back on its feet.

“It’s what friends do–we help each other, every time, big or small–through a kind act, a meal, a prayer, a dime, or a dollar. It’s what you do when others are in need,” she wrote.

“I love Dolly Parton and all my friends who have pitched In. You can never over appreciate the value of real friendship. Stop right now and call or text a true friend and tell them you love ’em and appreciate ’em. Real friends are a treasure,” Lynn concluded.