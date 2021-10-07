Youtube Removes R Kelly’s Channels, Leaves Music, After Sex Crime Convictions

Youtube has removed all of R&B superstar R. Kelly’s channels — except for his music — in the wake of his recent convictions of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

After September’s convictions, Youtube deleted RKellyTV and RKellyVev from its platform. The Google-owned site also said Kelly will be barred from creating any future content, according to Reuters.

The online video service claimed that it removed the channels in accordance with its creator responsibility guidelines which was updated in 2018 to include a morality clause for a user’s actions outside the platform.

“We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a YouTube spokesperson told Reuters.

The rules state that Youtube can “terminate a creator’s channels if they’re accused of a very egregious crime” and “should the creator be convicted or plead guilty.”

The platform did not delete all of the singer’s music, though. His music, including hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly,” can still be seen on Youtube.

Kelly was convicted on all nine counts proffered against him in New York at the end of September, but he faces many other charges in cases in Illinois and Minnesota, but his conviction in New York already carries up to a life sentence.

Kelly’s convictions come after years of accusations of sexual misconduct. But faces at least ten years behind bars for his first convictions.

