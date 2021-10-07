Youtube Removes R Kelly’s Channels, Leaves Music, After Sex Crime Convictions

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: R. Kelly performs onstage during R. Kelly, New Edition and The Jacksons at the 2013 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET
Youtube has removed all of R&B superstar R. Kelly’s channels — except for his music — in the wake of his recent convictions of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

After September’s convictions, Youtube deleted RKellyTV and RKellyVev from its platform. The Google-owned site also said Kelly will be barred from creating any future content, according to Reuters.

The online video service claimed that it removed the channels in accordance with its creator responsibility guidelines which was updated in 2018 to include a morality clause for a user’s actions outside the platform.

“We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a YouTube spokesperson told Reuters.

In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Kelly can remain behind bars awaiting multiple trials on child pornography and other charges in three states, an appeals court in New York said Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, as a lawyer for the R&B singer cited another inmate's attack on Kelly last month as one reason he should receive bail. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

The rules state that Youtube can “terminate a creator’s channels if they’re accused of a very egregious crime” and “should the creator be convicted or plead guilty.”

The platform did not delete all of the singer’s music, though. His music, including hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly,” can still be seen on Youtube.

Kelly was convicted on all nine counts proffered against him in New York at the end of September, but he faces many other charges in cases in Illinois and Minnesota, but his conviction in New York already carries up to a life sentence.

Kelly’s convictions come after years of accusations of sexual misconduct. But faces at least ten years behind bars for his first convictions.

