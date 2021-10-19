Hollywood Swoons for ‘Fauci,’ ‘Mayor Pete’ Documentaries, Nominated for Five Critics Choice Awards

Documentaries about Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (D) are building early Hollywood awards momentum, collectively garnering five nominations for the Critics Choice Documentary Awards — a bellwether of potentially bigger honors to come.

In both cases, Fauci and Buttigieg themselves could take home awards since they both received nominations in the category of “most compelling living subjects of a documentary.”

National Geographic’s Fauci earned a total three nominations, including nods in the categories “historical or biographical documentaries” and “science/nature documentaries.” The movie, which is currently steaming on Disney+, offers a largely hagiographic portrayal of Fauci, depicting the government official as a virtual saint with nary a flaw to speak of.

As Breitbart News reported, the movie earned almost unanimous praise from critics but failed to impress the general public, which blasted the filmmakers for their one-sided portrayal.

Watch below:

Amazon Studio’s Mayor Pete earned two nominations, including one for “political documentary.” The movie is set to be released in cinemas in November before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie follows Buttigieg’s ultimately unsuccessful campaign as the first openly gay presidential candidate. Reviews have faulted the filmmakers for their superficial take that reveals precious little about Buttigieg’s ideas or personal life.

The documentary comes as Buttigieg faces withering criticism for his lack of leadership amid the supply chain crisis that has resulted in empty store shelves across the country.

Watch below:

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are organized by the Critics Choice Association, the country’s largest group of movie and TV critics. The group’s annual awards have gained traction in recent years and are poised to overtake the scandal-ridden Golden Globes as the premiere Oscars bellwether.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com