John Legend Pushes Senate Democrats’ Effort to Federalize Elections Ahead of Doomed to Fail Senate Vote

Pop star and Joe Biden supporter John Legend took time out his current Bigger Love Tour to create a video message in support of the so-called “Freedom to Vote Act,” which is the latest effort by Senate Democrats to seize power from states to oversee their own elections.

In a video message, John Legend urged people to pressure their senators into supporting the Democrat-backed legislation. The pop star didn’t provide any details about the bill, which would curtail states’ ability to implement their own voter identification requirements.

The act would also mandate drop boxes for absentee vote-by-mail ballots, a measure that some say would facilitate voter fraud.

“I always protect my voice. It’s how I make my living. And you and I make a country with our voices. Your vote is your voice,” Legend said in the ad. “But more than ever, our freedom to vote is under attack.”

URGENT message from John Legend: your vote is your voice — and it must be protected. Share our new video and then call your Senators and demand they pass the Freedom to Vote Act! #DontMuteOurVote pic.twitter.com/fnomwbvrMD — Let America Vote (@LetAmericaVote) October 19, 2021

The Senate is set to begin considering the so-called “Freedom to Vote Act” on Wednesday, with Republicans expected to block the legislation.

The vote to proceed to the bill would require 60 votes in the Senate, meaning 10 Republicans would have make the unlikely move of joining with all 50 Democrats to overcome a filibuster, according to report in The Hill.

As Breitbart News reported, the bill, which was introduced last month by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), is Democrats’ latest effort to thwart voter integrity measures in various states where lawmakers have implemented stronger voter ID requirements and other efforts to combat potential voter fraud.

Legend campaigned for Biden during the 2020 president election. He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, flew in to Washington, D.C., for his inauguration.

The bill is the third such effort by Democrats after the innocuously named “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act” ended up languishing in the Senate.

John Legend created the video for the left-wing activist group Let America Vote, which is fighting against voter identification requirements and other voter integrity measures.

Legend is the latest Hollywood celebrity lending his fame to the “Freedom to Vote Act.” Actress Alyssa Milano was arrested Tuesday for participating in a White House demonstration in support of the bill.

