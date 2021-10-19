Watch: Alyssa Milano Arrested at Protest Pushing Senate Democrats’ Effort to Federalize Elections

Hollywood star and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano was arrested Tuesday at a demonstration outside the White House in support of Senate Democrats’ effort to pass the so-called “Freedom to Vote Act,” which would seize power from states to oversee their elections, curtailing their ability to implement their own voter identification requirements.

Alyssa Milano boasted that she was arrested in a tweet in which she urged the Biden administration and the Senate to act on the legislation.

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

Video footage of the demonstration showed a line of protestors assembled outside the White House perimeter, with law enforcement taking some of them into custody.

Now: Protesters, including @BenJealous, @Alyssa_Milano, faith leaders, and civil rights leaders, are being arrested outside the White House for calling on President Biden to lead on voting rights. No more excuses. #VotingRightsNow. pic.twitter.com/KLJfJjxvDV — People For the American Way (@peoplefor) October 19, 2021

Milano was protesting with People for the American Way, the left-wing activist group co-founded by Hollywood TV producer Norman Lear, which has been seeking to end the Senate filibuster.

The Senate is set to begin debating the so-called “Freedom to Vote Act” on Wednesday, with Republicans expected to filibuster the legislation. As Breitbart News reported, the bill, which was introduced last month by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), is Democrats’ latest effort to thwart voter integrity measures in various states where lawmakers have implemented stronger voter ID requirements and other efforts to combat potential voter fraud.

The bill is the third such effort by Democrats after the so-called the “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act” ended up languishing in the Senate.

The mainstream media have spun the “Freedom to Vote Act” as a “compromise” due to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) co-sponsoring the bill. But in some respects, the new legislation is even more radical than its predecessors.

Among other measures, the act would mandate every state implement drop boxes for absentee vote-by-mail ballots, a measure that some say would facilitate voter fraud.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com