Alec Baldwin Movie Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Final Words Revealed

After being shot by star Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Rust, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins reportedly said, “That was no good. That was no good at all,” before being rushed to a hospital where she died.

Moments before the shot, Baldwin reportedly said of his holstered pistol, “So, I guess I’m going to take this out, pull it, and go, ‘Bang!'”

What followed shocked every person on the film set.

Baldwin was preparing to film a scene using a cross draw, Colt revolver inside a church, according to the New York Post. But as he pulled the trigger on the single action pistol. The gun contained a live round instead of a blank. The bullet fatally injured Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Hutchins reportedly fell backward into the arms of the film’s chief electrician, and looking at the blood seeping from her body, said that it “was no good.”

Souza also fell to the ground and yelled out, “What the fuck was that? That burns!”

Alec Baldwin reportedly set the pistol down on a pew, stepped back and said, “What the fuck just happened?”

Both Hutchins, 42, and Souza, 48, were rushed to a hospital in nearby Santa Fe, New Mexico, but Hutchins died from her wound. Souza was released with only slight injuries.

The film’s chief armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has insisted that she did not handle any live ammunition and has no idea how the guns used in the production were loaded with actual bullets.

The Rust film was Gutierrez-Reed’s first solo armorer job, according to reports. Gutierrez-Reed also claims that she had too many responsibilities on the film making it “difficult to focus on her job as armorer.”

Regardless, there have been reports that some crew members had sent warnings and complaints back to their unions about unsafe handling of firearms on the set of Baldwin’s Rust film.

Last week, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the movie set. The investigation is ongoing.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told NBC News Alec Baldwin “pulled the trigger” and didn’t rule filing charges against him.

Baldwin recently delivered an emotional interview nearly in tears and saying that the victim was his friend.

“A woman died,” the actor said of Hutchins. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director.”

