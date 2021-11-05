‘Dune’ Star Josh Brolin Celebrates 8 Years Sober: ‘Thank you God’

Actor Josh Brolin, who recently played Gurney Halleck in the movie Dune, publicly thanked God when celebrating 8 years of sobriety.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Brolin talked about the spiritual and emotional journey of sobriety, crediting God and the encouragement of his loved ones above all else.

“Sobriety is knowing that God is in everything and that it is made up of every color (and mixture of color) that exists,” Brolin wrote. “Sobriety is knowing the moon late at night when she was there for you in your toughest hour and, now, again, her witnessing your greatest joys.”

After crediting his wife and children for giving him strength, Brolin ended his message with an ode to God’s grace.

“None of this is deserved. All of it is perception. Thank you, God, family, and friends for the most punk rock sobriety imaginable,” he concluded.

Brolin began his journey of sobriety in 2013 after he was arrested on New Years Eve for public intoxication in Santa Monica, California, which led to the breakdown of his marriage with actress Diane Lane. Speaking with The Guardian, Brolin called the moment a “turning point.”

“Well, it was another turning point,” he said. “It made me think of a lot of things. My mum dying when I was in my 20s. All the impact that had on me that I hadn’t moved past; I was always such a momma’s boy. But I realised that I was on a destructive path. I knew that I had to change and mature. It was like I stepped back and saw the hamster wheel.”

The Avengers star also admitted to trying heroin in his youth, a drug that some former friends of his eventually died from.

“I tried heroin,” he said. “That sounds so horrible when you put it like that. But yeah, I tried heroin. I mean, I never got into it and I never died from it, which is a good thing. I’ve had 19 friends who died. Most of those guys I grew up with, they’re all dead now.”

In May of this year, actor Rob Lowe also celebrated 31 years of sobriety.

“Today I have 31 years drug and alcohol free,” wrote Lowe on Instagram.

“I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy. And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!!”