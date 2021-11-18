Cher Quotes Jesus in Plug for 1619 Project: ‘The Truth Will Set You FREE’

Cher has defended the widely discredited 1619 Project, claiming that “racists” and the “white right” are trying to suppress the New York Times magazine series that sought to reframe U.S. history exclusively around slavery.

In a typically loopy tweet, Cher even quoted Jesus Christ by declaring “you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” She also argued that critics of the 1619 Project are trying to enact a “ban on equality.”

Listening To 1619 Project,I

See Why Racists Don’t Want🇺🇸Ppl To Know The Whole Truth…SHAME.

This Ban On Equality By

White Right Is Pathetic,But If I Get 2 Deep In The Woods & Lose My Temper,I Won’t Be Help 2 Any1 & You Will Know The Truth,& The Truth Will Set

You FREE”. — Cher (@cher) November 18, 2021

Cher’s quote from Jesus comes from the gospel of John in the New Testament, a dialogue with his critics where he declares himself to be God — that he existed before their common ancestor Abraham.

The 1619 Project attempted to redefine U.S. history around slavery, arguing the country’s true founding was not 1776 but 1619, when the first slaves were brought from Africa. The series faced widespread criticism for its unfounded conclusion that the Revolutionary War was fought in large part to preserve slavery.

Despite its errors, the series won a Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for editor-columnist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The controversial series of articles is being adapted for the big and small screens, with Disney-owned Hulu planning a docuseries adaptation.

Cher recently branded the Republican party as “Nazis” following Glenn Youngkin’s (R) victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor election. She said the GOP will turn the U.S. into a “whites only” club.

