Alec Baldwin, Stephanopoulos Interview Gets Massive Backlash: ‘Disgusting,’ ‘A Money Making Ratings Grab’

Paul Bois

The Alec Baldwin primetime interview on ABC with George Stephanopoulos did not get the warm welcome the Disney-owned network had hoped for, with a cavalcade of social media users slamming the broadcast as “disgusting,” a shameless cash grab that disrespects the memory of Halyna Hutchins.

Media members and personalities questioned why ABC News would focus so much of its attention on Alec Baldwin, allotting him a platform to gain sympathy while not focusing on the female cinematographer he accidentally shot and killed on the set of his film Rust — the first of its kind since Brandon Lee’s tragic death on the set of The Crow in 1993.

The condemnation came from both sides of the political aisle.

Marlow Stern of the Daily Beast called the moment “disgusting” and did not buy Alec Baldwin’s claim that he never “pulled the trigger” when he shot Halyna Hutchins.

In the interview, Alec Baldwin raised more than a few eyebrows when he claimed that he did not pull the trigger on that fateful day on October 21.

“I didn’t pull the trigger,” Alec Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

Watch below: 

Elsewhere in the interview, Alec Baldwin says “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly.”

