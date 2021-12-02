‘Rust’ Assistant Director David Halls Says Alec Baldwin ‘Did Not Pull That Trigger,’ Attorney Says

NEW YORK (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that went off on a New Mexico film set, killing a cinematographer, backs up the actor’s assertion that he did not pull the trigger.

Lisa Torraco, a lawyer for assistant director David Halls, told ABC News that her client has always said Baldwin never pulled the trigger. “He told me since day one he thought it was a misfire,” Torraco said.

“Until Alec said that, it was just really hard to believe, but Dave has told me since the very first day I met him, that Alec did not pull that trigger.”

ABC released a clip Wednesday in which Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger before the gun fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director.

Baldwin made the statement during an interview with George Stephanopoulos that will air as a prime-time special Thursday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. It will stream afterward on Hulu.