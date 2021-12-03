Bette Midler: Donald Trump ‘Should Be Arrested for Attempted Murder’ of Joe Biden

Bette Midler is calling on authorities to arrest former President Donald Trump for attempted murder, claiming Trump deliberately tried to infect Joe Biden with the coronavirus during a televised debate last year.

In an impassioned tweet early Friday, Bette Midler claimed Trump knew “full well he was positive” with COVID-19 before the debate, but deliberately turned up too late to be tested. Trump then “screeched, sputtered, spit, and foamed at the mouth, hoping to infect Joe.”

#DonaldTrump should be arrested for attempted murder. He tried to infect & kill #JoeBiden at the debate; by turning up too late to be tested, knowing full well he was positive; then screeched, sputtered, spit, and foamed at the mouth, hoping to infect Joe. He IS the devil. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 3, 2021

Midler’s accusations appear to stem from a new book by Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows that states the president tested positive for the coronavirus three days before the first presidential debate with Biden in September 2020.

The book said after Trump tested positive, he took another test using a more modern system that showed up negative, leading staff to believe he could still attend the debate.

“The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News,” Trump said in a statement this week. “In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.”

Bette Midler has used her massive social media following to champion physical violence against certain conservative politicians, including Trump and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). She urged Joe Biden to kick then-President Trump “in the nuts” during the very same presidential debate.

I have to say this to#VicePresidentBiden, who is much more conservative than I “Sir, on Tuesday night you will be going toe to toe with a stupid, but wily street fighter. My advice is “KICK HIM IN THE NUTS!” And then do it again for the 200,000 people he murdered! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 26, 2020

