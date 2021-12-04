Video: Fight Erupts Between Rap Groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Three 6 Mafia During ‘Verzuz’ Battle

A brawl broke out between rap groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia on stage during a Verzuz rap battle at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, Thursday night. The fight came after a member of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony called Three 6 Mafia “devil worshippers” and suggested the group’s name is a nod to “the mark of the beast.”

The brawl — which caused the show to stop — ensued shortly after Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Bizzy Bone accused Three 6 Mafia of “mocking” him, according to a report by TMZ

“Hey yo, hey yo, before we even get started, you ugly muthafuckas ain’t finna to be mocking me while I’m on muthafuckin’ stage,” Bizzy said. “Okay? Straight the fuck up.”

Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J responded to Bizzy, stating, “Suck my dick.”

The rappers then appeared to throw objects at each other, which was then followed by a physical fight.

Security members then appear to intervene. Eventually, the show resumed with Bizzy apologizing for the incident.

“I wanna apologize to everybody the fuck out here,” the rapper said. “On both sides. I’m not trying to fuck this shit up. Pardon me. Let’s keep the party motherfuckin’ going.”

Before the rap showdown, Bizzy referred to Three 6 Mafia as “devil worshippers” in an Instagram post.

“This entire time during the countdown to this Verzuz, these niggaz have been b*tching about posts. What they are saying in a nut shell is, they don’t want to be called devil worshippers. Well wtf is you and wtf is your name three sixes for? Whats that a acronym for?” Bizzy said.

“That is the mark of the beast is it not?” he added. “Ya’ll grew up in the church so you knew the ramifications behind naming ya self that to MAKE PEOPLE THINK YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL FOR RICHES AND FAME (thats a classic).”

“Now through JESUS CHRIST all things ARE possible but you wanna prove ya’ll not some devil worshipping punk ass niggaz then denounce satan on this BIG ASS PLATFORM TONIGHT! I CHALLENGE YOU ALL!!!!” Bizzy continued. “NOW LETS SEE IF THREE SIX DENOUNCES satan tonight LIVE!!!! Pressure.”

Police were not called to the scene, and there were no arrests were made as a result of the brawl, according to a source who spoke to TMZ.

