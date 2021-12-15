Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested in Kansas City International After Tussle with Airport Employee

Danny Carey, the drummer for the rock band Tool, was arrested and briefly detained Sunday after an altercation with an employee at Kansas City International Airport.

Carey was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge around 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 after the Airport Police detained him and transferred him to the custody of the Kansas City Police Department, KCI Airport spokesman Joe McBride told the media.

Carey allegedly got physical with an airport employee and officials say he was accused of poking his fingers into the man’s chest during an argument. It was also alleged that Carey yell, “You’re a fucking faggot” at the man several times, TMZ reported.

Video of the arrest was also reported by TMZ.

In the video, Carey is seen talking with the police outside the airport and asking, “who did I assault?” With his back up against the wall, he tells the officers, “I’m the drummer from Tool… I just wanna go home.” The do-you-know-who-I-am ploy does not wok, though, and the video ends with the drummer being cuffed to be led off to a waiting police cruiser.

Watch below:

Carey was release on Monday and Local prosecutors reportedly now have the case. However, no formal charges have yet been filed. He could be facing a fine of up to $13,900 if found guilty on the misdemeanor charge.

The Kansas native had been in town to play with the Kansas University Basketball Pep Band at the Missouri vs. Kansas college basketball game on Saturday.

Carey is one of the original members of Tool, a rock band that formed in the late 1980s and went on to win four Grammy Awards.

