Warrant Requests Alec Baldwin Turn over Cell Phone in ‘Rust’ Shooting Probe

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has obtained a search warrant requesting actor Alec Baldwin turn over his cell phone in the investigation for the shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

In a recent affidavit, the sheriff’s department said Alec Baldwin’s cell phone may contain important evidence about communication regarding on-set firearm usage prior to the fatal shooting.

“Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins,” the affidavit obtained by Fox News said. “Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).”

“Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation,” it continued. “Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production ‘Rust’ in the course of interviews.”

The affidavit further claimed that police found discussions about on-set firearms on Halyna Hutchins phone as far back as July 14, 2021 — three months before the shooting.

“Affiant believes gathering information prior to the film start date of Rust is essential for a full investigation,” it said.

Baldwin has already reportedly told police he discussed firearms with the on-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed via email during production and requested a larger gun for filming.

During his sit-down interview with George Stephanopoulos in early December, Baldwin said that he does not believe criminal charges will be brought against him.

“I’ve spoken to the sheriff’s department multiple times,” Baldwin said. “I don’t have anything to hide.”

Asked by @GStephanopoulos if he worries about being criminally charged, Alec Baldwin says: "I don't. I've been told by people who are in the know…that it's highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally." Read more: https://t.co/zYugqKzjNu #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/msTJuJDDl1 — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021

Following his interview, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies clarified that it is still very possible for Alec Baldwin to be “criminally culpable” in Hutchins’ death depending on what the investigation yields.

“Certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust,” Carmack-Altwies told Deadline.

Carmack-Altwies asserted that she will “exercise my prosecutorial discretion to its fullest, including filing charges that are supported by probable cause.”

The district attorney further clarified that “everyone” handling firearms on the set of Rust had a duty to follow safety protocols.

“Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome,” Carmack-Altwies the attorney said.

Despite the controversy, Alec Baldwin has remained in the public eye and continues enjoying celebrity privileges. Just last week, he hosted an annual gala for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights center that was attended by none other than Stacey Abrams and Vice President Kamala Harris.