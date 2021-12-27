Rapper Killer Mike’s Atlanta Barbershop Vandalized

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop was vandalized early Monday morning by a man who is “mentally disturbed,” according to the artist.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, posted photos of the vandalism on social media and called for the man’s family to intervene, TMZ reported.

The rapper claimed that the man who perpetrated the act calls himself “Druce Wayne.” Mike added, “He lives in the delusion that he is Kurt Cobain and somehow I am involved in a conspiracy to keep him silenced.”

Mike went on saying, “this man’s mind is terribly broken. If u are from OKC and know his family or friends please DM so u can get him some help.”

The rapper also urged people to “check on your mentally ill loved ones because the world may not be as understanding as me.”

Mike concluded thanking local “Kinfolks” for telling him who committed the act of vandalism on his SWAG shop.

This is not the first time that Mike’s SWAG Shop has been beset by troubles. Early this year, the rapper, who also supports some tenets of the defund the police movement, had his shop hit by stray gunfire.

Police responded to calls of shots fired on Feb. 20 and found several vehicles and businesses damaged during a shootout. There were no injuries reported.

“Please consider what would have happened if one of y’all actually hit one another. The jail, the lawyer fees, the funeral cost and two Black families loss,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “I’m glad y’all cud not hit the side of a barn with a shot gun cuz this am y’all all are alive.”

“Being a biz owner connected to the community this one hurt as no body else’s (meaning non black) was affected and simply becuz of tempers and poor decisions our biz is being stifled,” he added.

