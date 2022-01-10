‘American Idol’ Alum Clay Aiken Running for Congress Again in North Carolina

CARY, NC - NOVEMBER 04: Clay Aiken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in North Carolina's Second District, waits in line to vote in the midterm elections on November 4, 2014 at Mills Park Elementary School in Cary, North Carolina. Aiken, a former "American Idol" contestant, is running for political office …
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
David Ng

Former American Idol contestant Clay Aiken is once again running for Congress, throwing his hat in the ring as a Democrat for North Carolina’s proposed 6th district, which is expected to be heavily left-leaning.

Clay Aiken, who is aiming to succeed retiring Rep. David Price (D-NC), announced his bid Monday in a video posted to his social media accounts. In the video, he pledged to promote progressive values, including addressing “systemic racism,” ending “gun violence,” and tackling “climate change.”

He also attacked Republican members of Congress, smearing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) as a “white nationalist.”

Aiken, who is openly gay, played down his celebrity persona and pitched himself as an ordinary citizen.

“These days, my life looks a lot more like yours than Justin Bieber’s,” he said. “But one thing that has never changed is how much I love my home state.”

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Aiken said progressives have lost ground in North Carolina in recent years, citing the “voter suppression” and the “bigoted” transgender bathroom laws. In the video, he also cited prominent House GOP lawmakers Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“As Democrats we have got to get better about speaking up and using our voices, ’cause those folks ain’t quieting down any time soon,” he said.

He described progressive Democrats as “level-headed, open-minded, and compassionate.”

Aiken first ran for Congress in 2014 but was defeated in the general election by Republican Renee Ellmers. His unsuccessful run spawned a reality docu-series that prompted some of his donors to reportedly say they felt duped.

