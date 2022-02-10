Watch: Morgan Wallen Audience in New York City Chants ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

Ed Rode; Alex Wong/Getty Images
Ed Rode; Alex Wong/Getty Images
Alana Mastrangelo

Concertgoers at country star at a packed Morgan Wallen concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City were heard chanting, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” a popular anti-President Joe Biden phrase used in place of “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Video footage from the concert in New York City was posted to social media.

Watch Below:

Wallen is currently on his “The Dangerous Tour,” with his next stop scheduled to be Columbia, South Carolina, on February 24.

The county star’s tour also appears to serve as a comeback tour after he has fallen under attack after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur last year.

 

 

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.