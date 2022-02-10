Watch: Morgan Wallen Audience in New York City Chants ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

Concertgoers at country star at a packed Morgan Wallen concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City were heard chanting, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” a popular anti-President Joe Biden phrase used in place of “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Video footage from the concert in New York City was posted to social media.

Watch Below:

Tonight at Madison Square Garden during a Morgan Wallen concert… a 'Let’s go Brandon' chant just broke out. New York City. pic.twitter.com/Gv0pyBI2iA — Ninnyd ❤️🇺🇸 Waiting~4~the Revolution (@ninnyd101) February 10, 2022

Wallen is currently on his “The Dangerous Tour,” with his next stop scheduled to be Columbia, South Carolina, on February 24.

The county star’s tour also appears to serve as a comeback tour after he has fallen under attack after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur last year.

