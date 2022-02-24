Sean Penn Goes to Ukraine to Shoot Documentary, Attends Press Briefing in Kyiv

Hollywood actor and producer Sean Penn speaks with servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at their position near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Sean Penn came to Ukraine to shoot a film. (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP)
Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP
David Ng

What does the unfolding Ukraine-Russia crisis need more than anything? A heaping dose of Sean Penn, of course.

Sean Penn — who has a history of cozying up to dictators, including Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez — is on the ground in Ukraine where he recently attended a press briefing in Kyiv and met with Ukrainian presidential adviser Alexander Rodnyansky, according to photos posted to official social media accounts.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor is in Ukraine to work on a documentary about the Russian invasion for Vice Studios, according to multiple reports.

“Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians,” the Ukranian government posted on Facebook. “The more people like that—true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom—the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

Hollywood actor and producer Sean Penn, left, followed by Ukrainian servicemen visits positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Sean Penn came to Ukraine to shoot a film. (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP)

The government said Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, and spoke to journalists and military personnel about the Russian invasion.

The official Instagram account of Ukranian President posted a video to Instagram stories of Penn meeting with what appeared to be a Ukranian military official.

Zelenskiy_official/Instagram

Other photos circulating on social media show the Hollywood star attending a press briefing in Kyiv.

Penn previously visited Ukraine last year to work on the documentary, according to the statement from the Ukranian government.

The actor was a major supporter of Venezuela’s socialist dictator Hugo Chavez, whom he called an “inspiration.”

As Breitbart News reported, the actor has compared Trump supports to al-Qaeda and called former President Donald Trump “Bin Laden.”

