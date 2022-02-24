Sean Penn Goes to Ukraine to Shoot Documentary, Attends Press Briefing in Kyiv

What does the unfolding Ukraine-Russia crisis need more than anything? A heaping dose of Sean Penn, of course.

Sean Penn — who has a history of cozying up to dictators, including Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez — is on the ground in Ukraine where he recently attended a press briefing in Kyiv and met with Ukrainian presidential adviser Alexander Rodnyansky, according to photos posted to official social media accounts.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor is in Ukraine to work on a documentary about the Russian invasion for Vice Studios, according to multiple reports.

“Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians,” the Ukranian government posted on Facebook. “The more people like that—true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom—the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

The government said Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, and spoke to journalists and military personnel about the Russian invasion.

On a slightly more positive note today in spite of the political and military situation: Exciting, fun and captivating conversation over dinner with @SeanPenn, who came to #Kyiv at this critical moment. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/GLwoDlrFcg — Alexander Rodnyansky (@arodnyansky) February 23, 2022

The official Instagram account of Ukranian President posted a video to Instagram stories of Penn meeting with what appeared to be a Ukranian military official.

Other photos circulating on social media show the Hollywood star attending a press briefing in Kyiv.

Zelensky should be careful. After all, look what he did for El Chapo. https://t.co/SsjoDqvAFs — 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) February 24, 2022

Penn previously visited Ukraine last year to work on the documentary, according to the statement from the Ukranian government.

The actor was a major supporter of Venezuela’s socialist dictator Hugo Chavez, whom he called an “inspiration.”

As Breitbart News reported, the actor has compared Trump supports to al-Qaeda and called former President Donald Trump “Bin Laden.”

