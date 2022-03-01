Warner Bros. Cancels ‘The Batman’ Release in Russia over Ukraine Invasion

Russians anticipating Director Matt Reeves’ upcoming feature length rendition of The Batman will be disappointed to learn that Warner Bros. has canceled the film’s release in their country in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on Monday, a WarnerMedia spokesperson said the company will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine as it hopes for a peaceful resolution.

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia,” the statement said. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.”

The film stars Zoë Kravitz, Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and, Jeffrey Wright. They have yet to respond to the Warner Bros. decision.

Warner Bros. has pulled #TheBatman from the Russian release calendar. The decision comes amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/at7oWBqJtt pic.twitter.com/CvzWrSBanS — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2022

The Batman was set for an international release on March 3. Warner Bros. did not specify if it will halt the release of its future titles in the country. Disney, which earned $44.5 million in Russia with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, also announced on Monday it will be halting releases in Russia.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming ‘Turning Red’ from Pixar,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement on Monday night. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation.”

The spokesperson added that it will be working with its non-governmental-organization partners to “to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees” in the region.

Also, on Monday, FIFA announced that Russia would be banned from the 2022 World Cup after initially resisting calls to do so.

“Russia has been kicked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by FIFA after the world governing body and the European association, UEFA, issued a joint statement to confirm that all Russian national teams and clubs have been suspended until further notice following the invasion of Ukraine,” reported ESPN.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) also recommended that international sporting competitions ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in sporting events.