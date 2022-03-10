Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote Stokes Fear of Racially Motivated Voter Suppression in HBCU Campaign

Michelle Obama’s voter registration organization When We All Vote is stoking fear of racially motivated voter suppression in a new promotion targeting HBCU’s — historically black colleges and universities.

The celebrity-driven When We All Vote launched the campaign Wednesday in an effort to boost young voter turnout in November’s midterm elections. To motivate college students, the former first lady is claiming that voting rights for black people are “under attack.”

In a new video, Michelle Obama teamed up with NBA athlete Chris Paul to sound the race alarm. “There are people out there working day in and day out, to make it harder for communities of color, people with disabilities, and young people like you to cast their ballots,” Paul said.

Watch below:

Voting rights — especially for Black and young voters — are under attack. That's why we're joining @MichelleObama and @CP3 to launch the #VoteLoud HBCU Squad Challenge to ensure that we make our voice heard in 2022 and beyond. Visit https://t.co/3IWlHi1FSp to learn more. pic.twitter.com/YfdvkS9717 — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) March 9, 2022

Michelle Obama and Chris Paul appear to be referring to voter integrity laws being passed in various states to guard against voter fraud and solidify voter identification requirements. Democrats have sought to portray these laws as racist, claiming they are intended to disenfranchise minorities.

The new campaign has been promoted by Hollywood stars including Samuel L. Jackson and Paramount Networks’ Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo. Former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett also promoted it.

Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote is a self-described “nonpartisan initiative” that uses celebrity influencer power to drive voter registration and “change the culture around voting.” Among its celebrity chairs are Tom Hanks, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, and soccer star Megan Rapinoe — all of whom backed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

During the presidential race, When We All Vote used its considerable celebrity power to promote vote by mail, including a virtual event that featured appearances by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Valerie Jarrett.

Recently, the organization has aggressively pushed Democrat efforts to seize states’ power to oversee their own elections and put it in the hands of the federal government. These Democrat efforts would also weaken voter identification requirements.

