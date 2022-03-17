Actor Stephen Baldwin says he has been on his knees and praying after his daughter, Hailey Bieber, was stricken by a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey, 25, shared details about the health scare on her Instagram Saturday.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” the model and wife of pop star Justin Bieber wrote.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

Hailey went into medical care on March 10 after experiencing stroke-like symptoms and specialists determined she had suffered a small blood clot in her brain, as Breitbart News reported.

Stephen Baldwin asked his followers to keep Justin in their prayers while he is on tour and Hailey recovers.

“Thank you so much for all the prayers for the wonderful … Hailey. Lets [sic] keep praying for … JB on tour so love, peace, & joy may touch this world. God Bless to You All,” the actor wrote.

He concluded the post by offering glory to God, saying, “He is my father … love Him so much as always, He’s a good father.”

Justin Bieber, 28, recently had to rearrange his concert tour dates after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple has been married since 2018.