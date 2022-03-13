Hailey Bieber out of Hospital After Suffering ‘Stroke-Like’ Symptoms

March 12 (UPI) — Model Hailey Bieber, the wife of pop music star Justin Bieber, has disclosed she was hospitalized this week for a small blood clot in her brain.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” the 25-year-old celebrity posted on Instagram Story Saturday.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours. Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the doctors and nurses who take care of me!”

Justin Bieber, 28, recently had to rearrange his concert tour dates after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple have been married since 2018.