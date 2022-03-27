LAPD: Chris Rock Not Pressing Assault Charges Against Will Smith

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced on Sunday night that comedian Chris Rock has not pressed charges against Will Smith for assaulting him during the live Oscars broadcast.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department said. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report.”

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” it added.

The Film Academy tweeted early Monday that it “does not condone violence of any form.”

According to unedited video and audio, the moment occurred while Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair, which then prompted Will Smith to storm the stage and strike the comedian in the face.

Whether or not Chris Rock presses charges, the fallout for Will Smith could be swift and immediate, with reports now surfacing that he could potentially lose his Best Actor Oscar for breaking the Academy Code of Conduct, according to the New York Post.

Its conduct code, released back in 2017 in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal that hit the industry, emphasizes the importance of “upholding the Academy’s values,” like inclusion, fostering supportive environments, and “respect for human dignity.” At the time, AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson wrote to members: “Academy membership is a privilege offered to only a select few within the global community of filmmakers,” Variety reported. “There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency. The Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, or nationality. The Board of Governors believes that these standards are essential to the Academy’s mission and reflective of our values.”

Several industry insiders and celebrities openly criticized Will Smith for his behavior.

