Watch: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock on Stage at Oscars

In what is sure to be the most baffling and talked about moments of Sunday’s Oscars, actor Will Smith appeared to strike presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage apparently over a joke that Rock told about Smith’s wife.

The altercation, which took place on live television, had many wondering if the attack was real or a stunt to generate social media interest in the broadcast.

Chris Rock was on stage at the Dolby Theatre to present the award for documentary feature. The comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, saying she looked like she belonged in “G.I. Jane 2.”

Smith then stormed the stage and appeared to slap Rock across the face. “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” said Rock.

Smith took his seat and appeared to mouth the words: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Watch below (***Language warning***):

Full video/audio of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock. (NSFW language obviously.) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k7pX27lI3J — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 28, 2022

Will Smith is nominated for lead actor for his role in King Richard, in which he played the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

