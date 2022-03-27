Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Slams Florida’s Don’t Groom Kids Bill: ‘We’re Going to Have a Gay Night. Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay.’

The Academy Awards wasted little time getting political on Sunday as co-host Wanda Sykes slammed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, announcing on live television that “we’re going to have a gay night.”

During her opening set with fellow hosts Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes referred to the Florida legislation that would ban the teaching of sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

“We’re going to have a great night tonight,” Sykes said. “And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night. Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay.”

The audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood erupted in loud cheers following Sykes’ remarks.

Watch below:

Democrats have falsely smeared Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, even though the text of the legislation makes no reference to gayness.

The bill has become a rallying cry for Hollywood liberals, who have dutifully spread the Democrat smear and vowed to fight the legislation. The Walt Disney Co. recently caved to activist employees and denounced the bill, pledging to engage in more over LGBTQ activism.

Florida’s Senate passed the Parental Rights in Education bill earlier this month, clearing the way for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to sign it into law.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com