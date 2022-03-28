Disney Goes Full Groomer, Vows to Continue Fighting Florida’s Parental Rights Law

The Walt Disney Co. has vowed to continue fighting Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation, the day that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) officially signed the bill into law.

In a statement Monday, Disney said “our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.” It also claimed that the law jeopardizes the “rights and safety” of its LGBTQ employees, when in fact the law only applies to classroom settings for kids in kindergarten through third grade.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” Disney’s statement said.

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”

The announcement is Disney’s latest move after CEO Bob Chapek surrendered to a radical fringe of his company’s LGBTQ employees, promising to devote the company to gay and transgender activism. Chapek had initially declined to get Disney involved in the political warfare surrounding the bill but folded following threats of employee walkouts.

Those walkouts happened anyway, along with further demands for political action from Disney employees.

Gov. DeSantis signed the bill into law Monday at a ceremony at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, Florida.

“I think the last couple of years really reveal to parents that they are being ignored increasingly across education,” DeSantis said, according to a report from Florida Politics.

“We have seen curriculum embedded for very, very young children, classroom materials about sexuality and woke gender ideology. We’ve seen libraries that have clearly inappropriate pornographic materials for very young kids.”

Despite an aggressive mainstream media campaign against the legislation, a recent poll shows that Florida Democrat voters support the Republican-backed law, 52 percent to 36 percent.

As Breitbart News reported, the survey structured its question similarly to how the actual bill is written, asking respondents: “Should students in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade be taught about sexual orientation in the classroom by their teachers?”

