Role Model: Will Smith Son After Chris Rock Slap — ‘And That’s How We Do It’

Actor Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith hit Twitter after the 94th Academy Awards that saw his father slap Chris Rock, telling his eight million followers “And that’s how we do it.”

The tweet came after his father Will Smith walked on stage and hit Chris Rock across the face after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“And That’s How We Do It,” Jaden Smith wrote.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss — which she has talked about as a result of her recent struggle with alopecia. Chris Rock joked: “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.”

That’s when Smith marched onto the stage and smacked Rock across the face, leaving viewers stunned as the actor walked back to his seat.

“Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” Rock reacted, to which Smith yelled from his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

“Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” said Rock, prompting Smith to again proclaim, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

“I’m going to, okay?” Rock replied, before presenting the next award.

Full video/audio of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock. (NSFW language obviously.) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k7pX27lI3J — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 28, 2022

The Academy Awards later took to Twitter to declare that it “does not condone violence in any form.”

“Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world,” the Academy added.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Smith later addressed the moment in his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for his performance as Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in King Richard, although he omitted Rock from his apology.

“I want to apologize to the Academy,” the actor said. “I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.”

