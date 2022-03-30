Nolte: Corrupt Motion Picture Academy Needs ‘Weeks’ to Probe Will Smith Incident

The corrupt Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it will require “weeks” to probe into and decide what to do about Will Smith and his unprovoked assault on comedian Chris Rock.

“As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith,” read a letter to Academy members Tuesday night. “As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.”

Weeks?

Weeks!?

What is this, the Lindbergh kidnapping? Some big mystery?

It takes three days to fly to the moon.

Israel won a war in six days.

You idiots need weeks to figure out how to handle a full-blown, unprovoked assault on one of your own presenters, on a guy you invited into your house? You moral midgets need weeks when you have videotape of the incident? When you have 15 million witnesses? You need weeks to probe, convene, decide, issue, proclaim, assemble, conclude, and determine what to do about a guy who came into your house, dropped his pants, and took a dump on your coffee table?

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

You invite Chris Rock to present an Oscar… Then you don’t protect him… Then you don’t expel, Will Smith, the guy who assaulted him… Then you give the guy who assaulted him an Oscar… Then you give the guy who assaulted him two — two! — standing ovations.

How would you like to be Chris Rock right now? His behavior throughout all of this has been exemplary and classy… From top to bottom, he’s handled himself like a pro… He did nothing wrong… He has said nothing since… Nevertheless, the same people who invited him and failed to protect him are so morally broken they need “weeks” to figure out how to do the right thing.

What’s even more grotesque is that it should not be the Academy deciding anything. Instead, the Academy itself should be censured and investigated for its own obscene mishandling of this.

Keep in mind that this is the same Academy that had no problem booting a member for copying a few screeners. But he was just an everyday actor, not the billion-dollar Big Willie Inc. brand!

This was violence, y’all.

Violence.

And it wasn’t just violence; it was violence committed by an entitled star who believed he could commit an assault in front of the whole world.

This is violence committed at your own Oscar ceremony.

How much uglier, how much more disrespectful and contemptuous does a man have to behave to get booted from your prestigious club?

Oh, yeah, you’ve booted Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, and Roman Polanski, three guys whose careers were already on the wane. That took no courage.

But Big Willie just won an Oscar and got all that plastic surgery… His career was just about to surge in an industry that can only produce about eight blockbusters a year. So that decision’s going to require … weeks.

The only thing the Academy should be concerned with is doing right by Chris Rock.

Shame on all of them.

What a broken industry. Broken forever.

