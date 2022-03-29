Academy: Inquiry Into Will Smith will ‘Take a Few Weeks’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS) said the investigation into Will Smith’s assault against comedian Chris Rock will “take a few weeks.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said that top members of the organization “are upset and outraged” by Will Smith’s actions on Sunday night when he stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s haircut.

“We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee,” the statement said. “To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.”

The Academy said that the inquiry into the incident and decisions on the appropriate disciplinary measures will unfold over the next few weeks in accordance with the organization’s bylaws and the laws of California. Full statement below:

Dear Members, Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee. To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night. As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks. We will continue to update you on any developments, but we also ask that you respect your Board, Academy staff and the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated. Please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy. Thank you,

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rubin

President

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Dawn Hudson

CEO

The letter essentially echoed a previous statement from the Academy on Monday.

On Monday, the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG-AFTRA) publicly condemned Will Smith’s “unacceptable” behavior while vowing to ensure it will be “appropriately addressed.”

“As the union representing presenters and other performers working on the Oscars, SAG-AFTRA is focused on ensuring our members always work in a safe environment,” SAG-AFTRA said. “Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct.”

The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable,” it added. “We have been in contact with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC about this incident and will work to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed. SAG-AFTRA does not comment on any pending member disciplinary process.”

After Smith stormed the stage and assaulted Rock, he screamed obscenities at Rock, accepted the award for Best Actor, and appeared, in his acceptance speech, to condone his behavior by saying “love will make you do crazy things.”

Smith later attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and danced the night away.

In between dancing and performing his own hit songs, Will Smith told the Hollywood Reporter “It’s been a beautiful night.”