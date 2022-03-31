‘Law & Order’ Star Takes Ubers Instead of NYC Subways Because of Crime

Law & Order star Danielle Moné Truitt no longer rides the NYC subways because of crime levels in the Democrat-controlled city.

The actor told Page Six in the New York Post she eschews the public system in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and rising crime levels in her new home town.

“I think my resting bitch face and the fact that I walk so fast deters people from even thinking that they can mug me or mess with me or half way even talk to me.

“That keeps me safe in New York and I don’t take the subway,” Truitt told Page Six.

“I actually liked taking the subway years ago but I don’t take the subway now. I try to choose things that will keep me out of harm’s way as much as possible,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, Truitt has company when it comes to fearing rising crime levels in New York.

Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and recently sworn in New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) have both acknowledged the problem of rising crime levels and sought to return police to the streets in an effort to ease public fears.

After New York City Mayor Eric Adams turned to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot seeking ideas on how to tackle crime, many took to Twitter to mock the move. https://t.co/pqcBIjUDXF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 23, 2022

Some 39 percent of employees who work in the Big Apple are considering fleeing for that very reason, as 43 percent of those still working from home say “public safety” is their biggest concern regarding a return to the office, a poll has revealed.

The employees’ claims of safety issues on public transit are reinforced by the New York City Police Department’s own transit crime statistics. From January 1 to March 20 of 2022, transit crime rose 75 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Despite official assurances, California native Danielle, 41, pointed out the city is not what it once was as a safe haven for visitors and residents alike.

“Years ago when I would come to New York to visit to see my friends. I would take the subway at 3 a.m. It was kind of cool especially being from California because we don’t have that option out there. Just to walk around and hop on a train and go wherever you want to go,” she told the newspaper.

“So I loved it but now because of COVID and all the stuff that’s going on, I’m just taking Ubers. Your head has to be in a swivel while riding the train.”

Truitt is playing the first black female lesbian lead in the history of the Law & Order franchise.