Disney-Themed Hand Sanitizer Products Recalled over Cancer Link

Two hand sanitizer products with Disney characters on the bottles have been recalled because some ingredients have been linked to cancer and other serious medical problems.

The products featuring images of Mickey Mouse and Baby Yoda have been flagged for containing methanol and benzene respectively, the FDA has determined, according to multiple reports.

Benzene has long been deemed a cancer-causing agent by the FDA. And methanol exposure can induce serious health problems, including nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.

The FDA added that “young children who accidentally ingest these products, and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.”

Best Brands Consumer Products, the company that manufactured the hand sanitizers, was informed of the FDA’s decision in February, reports say.

The company reported that the products have already been recalled and stores have been told to take the items off the shelves. The company also said it had not received any complaints from customers.

Best Brands also informed customers to discard Baby Yoda hand sanitizer with lot 20E21 and an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2022, and to throw away Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer with lot 20D21, with an expiration date of June 30, 2022.

Consumers who experience medical problems from the sanitizers can report their experiences to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

