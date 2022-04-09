“The only option for corporate leaders is to stand tall for authenticity, generosity, joy and decency. These things are kryptonite for the right-wing agenda. Fortunately, they are also the heart and soul of the Disney brand.”

Abigail Disney’s brother, Roy P. Disney, recently revealed that one of his children is transgender in a fundraiser for the left-wing Human Rights Campaign, saying he was “heartbroken” over the Florida law.