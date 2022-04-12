Marvel Star Simu Liu Leads Harsh Criticism of Disney’s ‘Moon Knight’ over Ethan Hawke’s Mandarin

simu-liu-kims-convenience
CBC / Netflix
Paul Bois

The latest Marvel vehicle Moon Knight — now steaming on Disney+ — got hit with an avalanche of negative reviews, including from one of the studio’s very own stars in response to the Mandarin spoken by Ethan Hawke’s character in a recent episode.

This past week, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu took to Twitter to publicly criticize the show for apparently using broken Mandarin.

“Alright, Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher,” Liu said in reference to Hawke’s character.

Liu’s followers immediately jumped into the fray, arguing that the Mandarin came off as if the writers copy/pasted the dialogue from Google Translate.

“I am insulted,” said YouTuber Disney Wayne. “I tried to listen very carefully to the words, and it basically is there, I figured it out. However, the way it was translated shows that there was not enough care in how it was translated, because it was like a direct Google translation.”

The YouTuber added that it showed the “little effort” that the writers and makers had put forth for those few words in Mandarin.

“It’s not an easy language, but the fact that the words and the script are just so inaccurate is insulting,” he said.

Disney flubbing a few brief lines of Mandarin comes as the studio has been bending over backward to get business from Communist China, from its censoring black actors out of movie posters to its collaboration with local officials engaged in an active genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.